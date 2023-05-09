I am from Jonesboro and I have always wanted to improve the community and the quality of life here.
I am from Jonesboro and I have always wanted to improve the community and the quality of life here.
That being said, I have a confession to make.
I WAS a mall walker.
I know it's "out of style" in today's online world, but I enjoyed walking the mall and I did shop some of the time while I was walking.
I am not a mall walker anymore because, although the debris has been cleared away and I'm glad, the middle area of the mall is still gone. It was blown away from a tornado three years ago.
Since it is an eye sore, I have a few suggestions of what be might put in that empty space.
1. An updated food court (definitely having pretzels and cookies)
2. A coffee bar and a smoothie bar, maybe with a small reading area.
2. A nice, clean dog park with an area for grooming.
3. Several attractive businesses unique for this area, like Pottery Barn.
4. An indoor theater (stage) for local talent to have shows with bands, plays, or even traveling musicians.
5. A movie theater and converting concert theater.
6. A new skating rink.
7. A trampoline park, rock climbing wall, and zipline.
8. A children's play area with a fun items room.
9. An escape room for older kids with immersive games.
I've listed a few suggestions. They all sound good to me.
Hopefully, I can become a mall walker again in this fine town.
Elizabeth Day Arnoult
Jonesboro
