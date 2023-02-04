There’s not a lot of good news with the national debt these days, but we have to find hope wherever we can, which brings us to a bill filed Wednesday by Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

Womack reintroduced the Sustainable Budget Act along with Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii. It would create an 18-member commission tasked with creating a plan to balance the federal budget in 10 years.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.