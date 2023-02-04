There’s not a lot of good news with the national debt these days, but we have to find hope wherever we can, which brings us to a bill filed Wednesday by Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.
Womack reintroduced the Sustainable Budget Act along with Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii. It would create an 18-member commission tasked with creating a plan to balance the federal budget in 10 years.
The commission would consist of Republicans and Democrats and be appointed by the president, speaker of the House, House minority leader, and Senate majority and minority leaders.
The bill is notable because of the “R” behind Womack’s name and the “D” behind Case’s. That kind of thing is rare these days. To their credit, they’re trying to create a bipartisan solution to a problem caused by both parties. The word “reintroduced” is also notable, as the two first filed the bill in 2019 and again in 2021.
There’s no guarantee this commission would accomplish anything if it is created. A similar one 13 years ago didn’t.
In February 2010, with the economy in recession and the government running huge deficits, President Obama created the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform. It also was composed of 18 members, both Republican and Democrat. It was known informally as the Simpson-Bowles Commission after its co-chairmen, Republican Sen. Alan Simpson and Democrat Erskine Bowles, who had served as President Clinton’s chief of staff.
As reported by “the balance” website, the commission as a group proposed limiting government spending to 21 percent of gross domestic product, reducing Social Security benefits for higher income workers, raising the retirement age to 69 by 2075, reducing tax loopholes, establishing a 15 cents-per-gallon gas tax, and taking other steps.
The plan never made it to Congress for a vote. Fourteen of the 18 commission members had to approve the final report before it advanced, but only 11 supported it. Four Democrats and three Republicans voted no.
Congress continued to argue about the deficit for a few years. It passed the Budget Control Act enacting automatic budget cuts known as sequestration if lawmakers didn’t act – which they didn’t. Automatic spending cuts did occur, but it didn’t solve the government’s long-term structural budget issues.
Now few in Washington offer any kind of serious solution anymore. Meanwhile, the national debt has ballooned. It was $14 trillion at the end of 2010 when the Simpson-Bowles Commission failed. It recently reached its statutory limit of $31.45 trillion. It is not increasing because the Treasury Department can shuffle money around until about June. But then it can’t do that anymore.
Of course, the fact that an 18-member commission failed in 2010 doesn’t mean an 18-member commission would in 2023.
Unfortunately, whatever the Sustainable Budget Act commission proposes will run into the same problems the Simpson-Bowles Commission ran into.
We’re in a deep financial hole, folks. It would have to propose both spending cuts Democrats wouldn’t like and tax increases Republicans wouldn’t. Something would have to be done about Social Security and Medicare. Democrats wouldn’t like that at all, and neither would a lot of Republicans.
Military spending would have to be cut, too, which Womack typically would oppose. In fact, he and the rest of the state’s congressional delegation, like most members of Congress, recently voted to increase defense spending by 8 percent. They had their reasons for doing so, but it still added to the debt.
The only way out is for lawmakers from both parties to make tough choices, take the political heat, and create budgetary structures that would make future tough choices happen somewhat automatically – or at least more likely to happen.
That would require compromise, and Republicans and Democrats in 2023 probably are separated by an even bigger chasm than Republicans and Democrats were in 2010.
Someday, our descendants may say 2010 was the last chance to get the nation’s fiscal house in order. After that failed, the consequences were inevitable. They may look back at us with the same wonderment and disdain that we look upon past generations and people who failed to meet their moral moment.
Or maybe not. Maybe things will be different with the Sustainable Budget Act. Let’s hope.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
