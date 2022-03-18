Whether you love or hate Trump or love or hate Biden, nobody can deny the following: Trump secured our border, Biden opened our border. Trump made us energy independent for the first time in history and created good paying jobs with the keystone pipeline and our gas prices were low. Biden closed the keystone pipeline, lost good paying jobs, made us energy dependent on foreign countries again and gas prices are higher than we have ever seen. This decision is totally ignorant and incompetent because the human race lives on one planet - Earth.
No matter what country produces oil we all share the same atmosphere. Do not try to defend buying oil from other countries when we can produce our own and sell to other countries. Trump put America first. Biden puts America last. Trump was respected and feared by world leaders. He killed 2 terrorists leaders, defeated Isis and even "rocket man" was silent. Biden is weak, incompetent and was disgraced in the world's eyes by the way he got us out of Afghanistan.
Trump was not afraid to take questions almost daily for long periods of time from the news media. Biden is afraid to take any questions saying "I'm going to be in trouble." Biden is not respected mainly because he is not calling the shots but does what his administration tells him. He obviously has cognitive issues and instead of trying to please the American people he is trying to please the far left including "the squad" who obviously hate America and want to destroy it from within.
If Trump was still president we would not be dealing with these problems because he had already solved them and I firmly believe Russia would not be invading Ukraine. The list of Trump's accomplishments like building up our military, school choice, veterans etc. and a list of Biden's failures can not be contained in this letter due to space limitations.
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
