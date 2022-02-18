At the Valentine's Day meeting of the Jonesboro Library Board, there was a controversial policy proposal on the agenda. The policy was submitted by Mark Nichols and proposed shifting books he believes are sexually explicit and inappropriate for kids and young adults to the adult section.
The courts have found, over and over, that this act is unconstitutional. It violates the First Amendment. A sitting board member in our community continues to support and propose policies that violate the law. Another board member, Kailey Luster, supports his work.
The policy failed thanks to votes by board members who, even if they agree with the ideas in the policy, recognize that the policy is illegal on its face. It opens the library and board members up to litigation. Taxpayers will foot the bill for defense of a policy that is not legal — and we'll lose.
Nichols and Luster violate their oath to serve on the library board regularly, because they know they won't be held accountable by the people who placed them there: Judge Marvin Day and the Craighead County Quorum Court. When it comes to legal adherence to constitutional principles, how long can the Quorum Court have confidence in board members determined to break it?
Renay Williams
Jonesboro
