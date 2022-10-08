Our library offers many wonderful services to Jonesboro and Craighead County. Besides providing us with books to check out for free, the library provides many after school and summer programs for kids, services that help the jobless find work, and programs for senior citizens in nursing homes, among other fantastic services. Most, if not all, of the services the library provides would be gone within a year if the defunding initiative radicals have placed on the ballot passes this November.
There are two contradictory lies being told about the library finances to justify this. The first says the library is being mismanaged. The second says it is being so well managed it has a surplus of funds. The fact is that the library finances are well managed and that "surplus" is the funding allocated for next year. Cut the funding and we have about a year left to enjoy all our library does in Craighead County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.