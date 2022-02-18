Your Craighead County Regional Library Board is now on record supporting that it is okay for your children to read and view sexually explicit material in the kids section of the library. By a 3-2 vote, the board recently voted to not move this type of material to the adult section.
Every preacher, pastor, priest and other church leaders and congregants should go as a group to the local library and tell the new library director that her board is openly giving its approval to perversion and immorality. If we are truly a nation under God, library patrons should be fearful that this board's decision is not only a violation of community decency standards but an affront to the God who will judge them when they stand before him after this vapor of a life is over.
When I was a kid growing up in Jonesboro, the local library was a safe haven where you could go and spend some quality time with your friends while you read or viewed material that was carefully monitored by decent staff members. Are any of you old enough to remember Elizabeth Malone and her staff? They would be appalled at the actions of their successors.
I assume these so-called protectors of what our children see and read are also okay allowing our underage kids to watch R-rated movies and visit pornography sites on the internet. Now you don't have to go to Seductions or other mature venues for your porn. Just visit the Adult Book Store in the children's section of your local library.
Any library patron who supports decency and wholesomeness should refuse to use this local facility until sanity returns to its oversight. The old joke that the inmates are now in charge of the asylum seems to apply in our local community.
David Cook
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.