On one of the most disastrous and outcome determinative days in the American history of my lifetime an American politician spoke words as acutely appropriate today as they were on April 4, 1968.
Words that admonish against the divisive rhetoric of many public officials, both state and local.
Today, more and more Americans do not feel a sense of community of shared ideals and aspirations.
Perhaps it is well to be reminded that the Senator’s words speak to the healing grace of thoughtful intention.
“What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness; but love and wisdom and compassion toward one another; and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our Country ... “
It would be surprising to hear similar expressions quietly delivered today.
They were neither spoken nor remembered on January 6.
Help us to think better of each other and of ourselves; and to become involved with each other via our better instincts.
The ancient Greeks had a single word to describe those who refused to participate in an active effort of public service and debate.
Their word translated as “idiot”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.