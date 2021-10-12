At the Monday meeting of the Craighead County Quorum Court, State Rep. Brandt Smith took serious offense to claims that he threatened to defund the library at the Aug. 11 Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board meeting.
It seems like Rep. Smith forgot that he said, "... We're getting ready to come up on a fiscal session. We're going to deal with budget. If you'll remember a couple of years ago or three, there was a 10 percent reduction in funding for our library. Right now, we have one of the most conservative legislatures in Arkansas history. If we're not careful and if we don't do this right ... You're going to see a very conservative legislature cut funding to the library."
I suggest Rep. Smith open a dictionary and find a definition for the word "insinuation," which means "suggest or hint (something bad or reprehensible) in an indirect and unpleasant way." Other words he might benefit from exploring the definition of: intimidation, implication, intimation or, my favorite, the combination of words that form the phrase "veiled threat."
Rep. Smith knows what he did was wrong, he knows he got caught, and because he can't deal with his public embarrassment or even consider an apology for his behavior, he attacks his critics saying we misrepresented him.
I hope for Rep. Smith's sake, he learns that words mean things and how to be more subtle when threatening beloved institutions. Otherwise, his run for U.S. Congress is going to be a very big culture shock.
Renay Williams
Jonesboro
