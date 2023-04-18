Income inequality is universal. The nordic nations have the least inequality, although in recent years even in these nations inequality has increased. The reasons for inequality are numerous, some nations are underdeveloped with only the capital city having a first-world economic base, other countries suffer from caste differences, or social class distinctions. What makes the U.S. unique is that while we are the wealthiest nation, are we are also the nation with the highest level of income inequality.

Income inequality in the U.S. is not a function of benign neglect. Rather, it is the outcome of policies pursued in the name of economic growth, cost containment, or a misguided belief that the market outcome cannot be improved upon. The truth of the matter is, that if we look at our own economic history, it’s easy to see a solution to economic inequality.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.