Income inequality is universal. The nordic nations have the least inequality, although in recent years even in these nations inequality has increased. The reasons for inequality are numerous, some nations are underdeveloped with only the capital city having a first-world economic base, other countries suffer from caste differences, or social class distinctions. What makes the U.S. unique is that while we are the wealthiest nation, are we are also the nation with the highest level of income inequality.
Income inequality in the U.S. is not a function of benign neglect. Rather, it is the outcome of policies pursued in the name of economic growth, cost containment, or a misguided belief that the market outcome cannot be improved upon. The truth of the matter is, that if we look at our own economic history, it’s easy to see a solution to economic inequality.
Our current income problem is not something new, in 1935 we faced the same income problem we face today. In 1935, 51 percent of income went to the top 20 percent of income earners, while the bottom 20 percent of workers received 4.1 percent of all income earned. Today it would seem that little has changed, the top 20 percent receiving 52 percent, while the bottom 20 percent of workers received even less, only 2.9 percent.
While it may seem that there were no meaningful changes between 1935 and 2021, the nation did experience a 31-year period (1935 – 1966) where the nation moved toward greater income equality. By 1966, the top 20 percent of income earners saw their share of income drop 11 percentage points to 40 percent, and while the lowest 20 percent of income earners saw their share increase only modestly from 4.1 percent to 5.4 percent, the middle 60 percent of income earners saw their share rise from 44 percent to 54.6 percent.
Unfortunately the trend toward equality did not continue. Today the top 20 percent of income earners receive more income than at any time since 1929. The causes of this reversal can be directly attributed to two events: A failure to adequately raise the minimum wage and our lowering of the top marginal tax bracket. These events, taken collectively, caused income growth for the lowest paid workers to stall while at the same time allowing income growth for those earning the highest incomes to skyrocket.
Since the passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the minimum wage was increased 22 times, but only the first eight increases caused the real wage (wages adjusted for inflation) to rise. In 1968 the minimum wage was $1.60, that’s $12.04 in today’s dollars. If that trend had continued, the minimum wage today would have been $22/hr.
Since 1968 we raised the minimum wage 14 times only to see it’s real value decline. Today the federal minimum wage is worth 27 percent less than 13 years ago, and 40 percent less than in 1968, which explains why the bottom 20 percent of income earners share of income decline from 5.4 percent to 2.9 percent.
Income inequality exists not just because the lowest income earners lost ground, but because the highest income earners were able to claim an every increasing share of the nation’s income. Part of what allowed upper income earners to claim a larger share of income were decreases in the highest marginal tax rate. Up until 1965 the top marginal income tax rate was above 90 percent. From 1935 to 1966 the share of income going to the top 20 percent declined from 51 percent to 40 percent.
In 1965 Congress lowered the top marginal tax rate to 70 percent, by 1967 the top 20 percent’s share of income increased to 43 percent. Since then we’ve lowered the top marginal tax rate from 70 percent to 37 percent, and as a result, the share of income going to the top 20 percent of income earners has risen from 43 percent to 52 percent, and is projected to rise to 60 percent by 2030.
The evidence is clear, we manufactured income inequality by buying into economic arguments that (without any supporting evidence) raising the minimum wage would harm the economy, and that tax cuts would stimulate economic growth. In fact what the data tells us is that during the years when incomes were becoming more equal, unemployment didn’t rise with increases in the minimum wage, and the nation grew faster than at any time since.
Our current income trends can’t continue, we can’t become a nation where 20 percent of our citizens are well off while 20 percent are poor and survive only because of assistance from the federal government. That’s a prescription for both economic and political instability.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.