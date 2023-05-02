Inflation is still with us, although it is coming down. The Fed in response will raise interest rates, although the rate hikes are not as aggressive as they have been in the past. One of the Feds concerns is the labor market and the rate at which wages are rising. They’re of the mind that if they can reduce product demand through interest rate hikes, labor demand will decline and with it wage growth, which in turn will lower unit labor costs and thus inflation.
The Fed has no choice but to pursue this course of action because they only have one tool, interest rates. Interest rates impact demand, demand impacts employment, and if employment declines so does the pressure on firms to raise wages and thus prices. But it’s possible that wages are not the prime drivers of inflation.
Robert Reich, a former Secretary of Labor, testified to Congress that profit margins, or as he called it “greedflation” is the prime cause of inflation. Reich questioned, “Why, when corporations are so flush with cash, they’re raising prices? They are not raising prices because of the increasing supply costs and wages. Corporations enjoying record profits in a healthy competitive economy would absorb these costs. They raise prices because they have the market power to do so.”
This belief that a large portion of inflation is due to profit taking is supported by research from the Kansas City Fed. According to their economists, company profit margins could be attributed to an increase in monopoly power that arises from reduced competition. They found that profit growth was a major contributor to inflation in 2021. Specifically, profits grew by 3.4 percent over the year, whereas inflation measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures index (the Feds preferred inflation measure) was 5.8 percent, suggesting the profits could account for more than half of the inflation in 2021.
If monopoly power, accompanied by rising demand, is the explanation for driving up profits, which in turn drives inflation, we would expect firms with larger increases in current demand to have accordingly larger profits and thus prices. Instead, profit’s growth was similar across industries that experienced very different levels of demand in 2021.
The Fed economists explained that firms who raised prices even in the absence of wage pressures or supply chain issues were positioning themselves so that they would be protected from rising costs in the future. A logical argument for sure, but at the same time it still reinforces the argument that these firms had the ability to raise their prices regardless of demand or other economic conditions.
This evidence from the Kansas City Fed regarding profits as the main driver of inflation is reinforced by research from The Economic Policy Institute. They estimated that from 1979 to 2019, labor costs accounted for 62 percent of the growth in prices, all other input or resource costs accounted for 27 percent of price increases, with profit margins’ accounting for only 11 percent of the growth in prices.
From the second quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021, labor costs accounted for only 8 percent of the growth in prices, all other input or resource costs (a decent indicator for supply-chain problems) accounted for 38 percent of the growth in prices, but profit margins have accounted for 54 percent of the growth in prices, as opposed to the traditional 11 percent. Both the Kansas City Fed and The Economic Policy Institute come to the same conclusions that at a minimum, 50 percent of inflation can be attributed to profit margins.
This brings us back to the question of what to do about inflation. We know the federal government won’t pursue any policies to reduce inflation. That would require the government to both raise taxes and reduce government expenditures in an effort to shrink demand and ultimately inflation. Democrats won’t agree to expenditure cuts and Republicans won’t agree to tax hikes, thus the burden of fighting inflation falls to the Fed.
March’s inflation was 4.16 percent, that’s down from its peak in June of 2022 of 6.97 percent, but since the Feds goal for inflation is 2 percent the Fed will undoubtedly feel that continued albeit smaller rate hikes will be required. Can the Fed tailor an interest rate hike to impact just those industries who are contributing to inflation? No. Can the Fed foresee the impact of any rate hike when instituted? No. Monetary policy is blunt and its effectiveness comes with a considerable lag. Regardless of the source of inflation, or Senator Warren’s criticisms, the Fed is pursuing the correct policy, yes it comes with a down side but we have no other choice if we’re serious about getting inflation under control.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.