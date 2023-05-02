Inflation is still with us, although it is coming down. The Fed in response will raise interest rates, although the rate hikes are not as aggressive as they have been in the past. One of the Feds concerns is the labor market and the rate at which wages are rising. They’re of the mind that if they can reduce product demand through interest rate hikes, labor demand will decline and with it wage growth, which in turn will lower unit labor costs and thus inflation.

The Fed has no choice but to pursue this course of action because they only have one tool, interest rates. Interest rates impact demand, demand impacts employment, and if employment declines so does the pressure on firms to raise wages and thus prices. But it’s possible that wages are not the prime drivers of inflation.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.