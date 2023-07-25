Most economists refuse to make predictions regarding future events. The reason is simple, most predictions end up being wrong because of circumstances that no one foresaw when the prediction was made.

Proof of the folly of being a prognosticator can be seen in prediction that inflation would be with us into the foreseeable future, and that a recession, engineered by the Fed was inevitable. At this point, it looks like both predictions are going to be badly off the mark.

