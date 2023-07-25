Most economists refuse to make predictions regarding future events. The reason is simple, most predictions end up being wrong because of circumstances that no one foresaw when the prediction was made.
Proof of the folly of being a prognosticator can be seen in prediction that inflation would be with us into the foreseeable future, and that a recession, engineered by the Fed was inevitable. At this point, it looks like both predictions are going to be badly off the mark.
Lawrence Summers, Clinton’s former treasury secretary was the first to criticize the Biden Administration for its American Rescue Plan claiming that it was too large and would set of a wage-price inflationary spiral reminiscent of the late 70s, early 80s. This was followed later by a host of economic commentators who claimed that a Fed induced recession was inevitable, as the Fed would be forced to grapple with persistent inflation by raising interest rates similar to what we saw in the Volcker years, and resulting in a similarly deep recession.
It’s been 29 months since the passage of the American Rescue Plan, and as we can see, neither prediction has held up. So what went wrong? Just like the army generals whose war plans reflect the last war, those predicting future economic events tend to miss how differently the underlying economic conditions are today compared to those in previous years, even though the macro problems (inflation or unemployment) mirror those in past years.
Summers, among others, predicted that the Biden administration’s efforts to stimulate the economy would set off a continuous wage-price inflationary spiral. The claim, by Fed chairman Jerome Powell, that inflation, which exceeded the Fed target of 2 percent, would be transitory was met with derision.
Inflation did accelerate from 4.2 percent in April of 2021, peaking at 9.1 percent in June of 2022, most likely in response to the American Rescue Plan, but, since July of 2022 until this past June, we’ve seen just the opposite trend, inflation has declined from 9.1 percent to 3 percent, an inflation rate near the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent, which is what you would expect if there was no further fiscal stimulus.
In the end, Powell was right, inflation as a problem (assuming next month’s report shows another decline in inflation) was transitory, lasting only 26 months, by contrast, the Vietnam war inflation (inflation above 2 percent) lasted 20 years (1966 to 1986). Powell was right because labor in the U.S. doesn’t have the power it had in the ‘60s to push for continuous wage hikes thus precluding the kind of wage-price inflationary spiral like we saw at the end of the 1970s.
The other prediction that has not come about was that the economy would eventually enter a Fed-induced recession similar to what we saw in 1981 when Fed chairman Paul Volcker raised interest rates to historic levels, creating the largest recession the nation had faced (at that time) since the Great Depression. The only question was whether the Fed could engineer a soft landing (a minor downturn) or would the nation experience a full-blown recession.
Those who predicted a “Volcker” type recession at the hands of Fed simply discounted the Fed’s assertion that inflation was transitory, the logical market response to supply chain disruptions. The unspoken assumption of those who predicted a recession was that inflation was solely due to excess product demand.
Record employment, wage growth, coupled with the government’s infrastructure bill and the CHIP’s act was seen as evidence that excess demand would continue well into the future. What the critics failed to recognize was that the government’s spending would be spread out over a decade, and employment growth and wage increases cool over time.
These facts explain why the Fed’s increases in interest rates, while continuous, were not very aggressive. In 1980 the Fed, in an effort to cool inflation, raised the federal funds rate to 22 percent, by contrast the federal funds rate in June of this year stood at 5.08 percent, a fraction of what the Fed did under Paul Volcker’s leadership.
In short what we see is that inflation has dropped to the point that it is near the Fed’s goal of 2 percent, and not the problem we thought it was a year ago. As a result the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged, an action expected given the six percentage point drop in inflation during the past year.
With the Fed pausing interest rate hikes, and the economy still adding jobs, the probability of a recession is close to zero at this time. Good news for us, and a warning to those who want to be an economic prognosticator.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
