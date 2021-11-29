Inflation is the latest objection to be raised when it comes to passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, also known as the reconciliation bill.
Conservatives along with some Senate Democrats claim that the administration’s past fiscal actions are to blame for our current inflation problems and that any additional spending will make the current inflation worse. But for the most part, the “inflation is a problem” argument is nothing more than an attempt to block Biden’s economic plans.
More spending leading to more inflation, on the surface, is a simple and straightforward argument, more demand in an economy currently unable to increase supply to any significant degree will cause prices to rise significantly, thus harming families.
The problem with their argument is twofold: first it overstates inflation’s impact; and, second, what they’re seeking in opposing the Biden bill is the minimizing of short-run inflation costs, as opposed to focusing on the long-run benefits the Build Back Better bill will provide.
The current inflation rate for all items it’s 6.2 percent, but in taking out the more volatile food and energy sectors, the overall inflation rate falls to 4.6 percent. Even this overstates the true impact; used cars and trucks increased 26.4 percent price hikes that only affect those buying used vehicles, for those not in the used car market the overall inflation rate is even less.
We can take the inflation is overstated argument one step further, since it’s well known that the CPI overstates the impact of inflation because of product substitution. Hikes in theater prices, for example, induce consumers to seek our alternative, less costly, forms of entertainment. Thus, it’s quite possible that impact of inflation on individual families may be far less than 4.6 percent. The point is that the current inflation rates are not as damaging as critics would have us believe.
It’s my contention that whatever inflation we’re experiencing is actually a good measure of Biden’s success in bringing the economy out of the recession, and most important, ending the recession with significant employment increases. In the past 35 years, the U.S. labor market has been subject to repeated jobless recoveries. Jobless recoveries are periods in which the increase in output is accompanied by little if any increase in employment, which is exactly what we are not experiencing today.
Since the end of the recession in April 2020, nonfarm employment has increased by 18.2 million. This is not to say that our economy has fully recovered; we’re still down by 4.2 million jobs, or 2.8 percent from our pre-recession high, with half of the loss in jobs being accounted for by women who have left the labor force.
Fed officials have emphasized that fixes to the supply chain and the end of the virus will be needed increase employment, but getting women into the labor force is going to require making child care and elder care (jobs typically held by women) more affordable. All of which brings us back to inflation and President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
The Build Back Better bill contains two provisions that will help elevate supply shortages that in the longer run will reduce inflation and four provisions that directly reduce costs. The two provisions that directly impacts supply chain issues, and thus inflation, are the temporary work permits that will be issued to immigrants so that they can remain in the U.S. labor force, and funding of child and elder care, which will allow women to reenter the labor force. As more workers enter the labor force, we will see output rising and retail prices falling.
The following provisions of the Build Back Better plan will reduce consumer prices directly, which translates into lower inflation rates. The plan calls for increased subsidies to lower insurance premiums for those purchasing insurance under the Affordable Care Act, free preschool, subsidies for hearing aid purchases, and $297 billion to reduce prescription drug prices.
The Congressional Budget Office projects that the 10-year addition to the federal deficit is only $10 billion per year. By contrast, if Janet Yellen’s estimates are correct, the plan will actually produce a budget surplus over the 10-year period. Deficit or no deficit, the cost reduction features of the Build Back Better plan should, in the long-run, increase output, employment and reduce consumer prices, which by definition will lower the inflation rate.
Critics want us to forget that Biden’s efforts in the aftermath of the recession helped us to avoid the home foreclosures, loss of wealth, and the stagnant employment we experienced after the 2008 recession. If we cave to the critics, we’ll forgo fixing problems of long duration simply to avoid inflationary pressures that are not serious and most likely temporary in nature.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., an emeritus professor of economics at Arkansas State University, can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.