You see it when you buy necessities; everything costs more and costs are increasing. Your purchasing power’s declining – your earnings aren’t increasing as fast as the cost of necessities; you can’t buy as much. Manufacturing is declining; the economy is weakening.
Inflation is at its highest level in generations. The middle class is shrinking, poverty increasing. Income increased by inflation is taxed. Inflation hurts those most who can least afford it, the young, elderly, poor and middle-income classes.
Money’s like other commodities; when supply exceeds demand, monetary value declines. Commodity values don’t change unless supplies are limited; when money supply increases or commodity supplies decrease more money is required to buy commodities. When money prices fall commodity prices rise. That’s inflation! – plain and simple.
Why does inflation exist? Two words summarize “why” – irresponsible government. The reason? Money, the supply of and (governmental) demand for it. Printed (created) money supply always exceeds demand.
Who controls money? Government. When government spending increases, more money’s needed to cover expenditures. When government has control over both spending and printing money, there’s no limit on either. With taxation and borrowing limited, the only way government can cover expenditures is to print money.
As inflation increases people don’t save; they spend when they get money to avoid paying higher future prices. Chronic debtors, e.g., government, increase borrowing to pay debts later with cheaper money. Inflation is a “soft default,” repricing government debt to reduce its value. Debt Service increases costs that increase product prices; increased product prices is inflation.
The result is a vicious, destructive upward inflationary spiral. Investors demand higher interest to protect themselves from inflation and risk of borrowers’ default on debt. Higher interest rates increase governmental spending, increasing debt, ultimately causing inability to fulfill obligations, i.e., bankruptcy, failure. Elementary!
Government can only fund operations three ways: by taxation, borrowing and printing money. Taxation is limited by public discontent but people don’t complain about taxation they’re unaware of, taxes embedded in the cost of everything they buy. Borrowing is limited by creditworthiness and others’ (un)willingness to invest in government debt.
As governmental ability to tax and borrow becomes more limited, more money has to be printed to cover irresponsible spending and the expectation of inflation becomes a self-fulfilling prophesy. That prophesy was fulfilled in 2021. Biden continued pandemic relief, discouraging people from seeking work.
Declining work forces restricted manufacturing and production, reducing supplies, increasing prices. Supply disruptions began. Government increased printing money and kept interest rates low (avoiding related spending increases); money value continued to decline and inflation set in with a vengeance pushing administration irresponsibility onto future generations who may be unable to pay for it.
Inflation is a deeply hidden, exceptionally expensive taxation, the common man’s biggest economic enemy, the only tax that can be levied without legislation, without restrictions. Few Americans understand that. They don’t understand that increased bread prices contain hidden taxes covering irresponsible government spending –unjustifiably blaming manufacturers for increasing cost of necessary products.
Throughout history debt and inflation destroyed governments – wracked with debt and inflation the Roman Empire fell. Recent examples: German Weimer Republic 1923, Hungary 1946, Chile 1981, Peru 1991, Argentina 1992, Yugoslavia 1995, Angola 1999, Belarus 2002, and Zimbabwe 2009. Debt and inflation are proven recipes for certain failure. Hundreds of years of history prove it – 100 percent of the time.
Filled with career politicians, Congressional financial and budgetary management lacks comprehensiveness and enforcement, is rife with trade-offs, filled with inaccurate and unbalanced presentations, riddled with vagaries and “labeling games,” filled with sunsets and other techniques to manipulate the budgetary process.
Partisanship is prominent in budgeting, polarized along party lines – disgraceful! They can’t relate to common citizens. Worst of all, spending and debt, much of it unnecessary, and inflation are hardships intentionally imposed upon Americans who elect and re-elect them term after term. Term limits are needed.
Einstein’s definition of insanity: Doing the same thing repeatedly expecting different results. It’s time for some extensive “Whitehouse Cleaning” to remove irresponsible congressmen from office.
Tom Reeves is a retired attorney and CPA, who spent most of his career working in governmental regulatory litigation and compliance, worldwide banking, bankruptcies, securities, contracts and business combinations.
