Worldwide everyone is feeling the effects of inflation and in particular the inflated price of gasoline. In the U.S., the price per gallon is less than $5, but it is much higher in Europe. In Norway the per gallon price is $10, it’s $8 in France and $7.50 in Germany, and even in places as far away as Hong Kong the price is $10 per gallon.
On the nightly news there is a constant drumbeat on how families are being harmed by the high price of gasoline, and how the Biden administration has to find a solution before the midterm elections. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has suggested putting a price cap on Russian oil as a way of reining in gas prices and by extension inflation. President Biden is toying with a gas tax “holiday” for three months as a way of lowering gas prices. But these are mere Band-Aids on a problem driven by supply chain disruptions and war-related shortages. The problem all governments face is that there is no inflation solution that does not come with an increase in unemployment and its accompanying loss of income and wealth.
Since the inflation we’re experiencing is worldwide, the critics who point to anyone specific government policy as the cause of inflation is mistaken unless every government pursued the same policies. In the U.S., economist and former Harvard University president, Lawrence Summers places the blame on the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Summers was correct in predicting inflation, but not its cause. The American Rescue Plan accelerated the economic recovery throughout 2021. If the Biden plan was the source of our inflation, than inflation would be uniform across all sectors, but it’s not, it’s concentrated in food, vehicles, and especially fuel. The explanation for the supply chain issues in the food and computer chip markets lie elsewhere. Regardless of the source of inflation, the more important question now is what can we do about it. The list of really effective solutions is short, and the consequences of a successful anti-inflation policy are extremely painful.
Our current inflation is the worst we’ve seen in 40 years simply because we’ve had no inflation problems since the recession in 1980. In the late 1970s the demand pull inflation of the Vietnam war years had morphed into a never before seen cost-push inflation where wage increases of 9.1 percent kept pace with an inflation rate of 9.2 percent. The wage-price spiral inflation of the late ’70s was self reinforcing and showed no signs of ending.
President Reagan’s solution was to cut taxes, but the Fed saw this as just adding fuel to the fire. In response the Fed chairman, Paul Volcker, raised interest rates to 21.5 percent. The market response was immediate, the biggest recession we had seen since the Great Depression, a recession so large and severe that workers in numerous firms agreed to wage cuts just to keep employers solvent and keep their jobs.
This is the most effective tool we have for fighting inflation, and it’s the tool that Summers is advocating. He thinks we need to push the unemployment rate up to 10 and let it hover near that level for three years to kill inflation. Volcker’s interest rate hikes to 21.5 percent brought inflation down from 12.5 percent to 3.8 in two years, but the unemployment rate rose to 10 percent. Unfortunately for the nation, unemployment did not fall to the full employment level of 4 percent until 1999, 18 years after Volcker’s record-setting interest rate hikes. Are gas prices so onerous that we should tolerate elevated unemployment levels for a decade or more?
The second most effective tool for killing inflation would be a very large and permanent tax hike, one large enough to reduce disposable incomes enough so that the drop in consumer spending would cause inventories to spike, causing firms to lay off workers, and, if not cut prices to restore demand, to at least bring the inflationary price hikes to an end.
Again the end result is a recession with serious unemployment issues. The worst part of this strategy is that it will have no effect on upper income families who have enough disposable income to simply ignore the tax hike. In other words, for the tax hike to be effective, it would have to fall most heavily on middle and lower income families, the same ones who would suffer from years of unemployment.
Supply chain problems sort themselves out, and wars end. We should stop to consider if a quick cure for inflation is worth the after-effects: Welfare losses that come with significant and persistent increases in unemployment for years, if not decades, into the future.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
