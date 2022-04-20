At the end of an article I wrote in November I said, “inflationary pressures are not serious and most likely temporary in nature.” In the intervening five months inflation has done exactly what I said it would not do, it has accelerated and seems anything but temporary. Simply put, I got it wrong. In my defense, I was not the only one who got it wrong, the Fed’s Board of Governors, and their staff of economists made the same claim.
In November inflation was 6.5 percent, today it is 8.5 percent. In November, food and autos, new and used were the inflation drivers, today half of our inflation is driven by fuel, with food being the second most important factor. Cars both new and used are still expensive, but the trend in auto prices is downward so this is no longer a factor in our rising inflation rates.
What we underestimated, and could not foresee, were the surprising growth in wages and the war in Ukraine. In December of 2021, wages were 9 percent higher than the same time in 2020. A wage increase is good for worker incomes and for the growth it provides to product demand, but to the extent that a 9 percent wage growth exceeded labor productivity growth, the difference pushed up unit labor costs and contributed to inflation.
What no one saw coming was the war in Ukraine. Ukraine has been called the “bread basket” of Europe, with Russia being the major supplier of oil to Europe. Since mid 2020, wheat prices have increased 95 percent, and oil prices have increased an astronomical 374 percent. Absent food (of which wheat is only one part) and fuel, inflation was only 6.5 percent in March of this year, smaller than the overall rate but still a problem.
Given that inflation is becoming a problem, and absent the labor supply elements of the build back better plan, the policy options for the government and the Fed are actually few in number. The federal government has only two tools. A hike in income taxes, or a significant cut is social welfare spending (health care and Social Security).
But to be effective the tax hike must be permanent and must impact those families whose incomes are small enough such that a tax hike would cause them to significantly reduce their purchases. To say it more bluntly, the government would have to tax those who are not wealthy, and social welfare spending cuts, which would impact Medicare and Medicaid, and possibly Social Security, will harm the most financially vulnerable families.
For the Fed, their sole tool to fight inflation is a hike in interest rates. But rate hikes only affect products that are interest-rate sensitive, such as auto loans, home mortgages and business investments. In short, contractionary policies of the federal government and the Fed can lower demand and prices of some products, thus offsetting the higher prices currently causing inflation, but these policies carry the risk of creating a recession and causing a spike in unemployment.
Recent data (9 percent wage growth and 8.5 percent inflation) suggests that, on average, consumers are still ahead of the game in terms of real income growth, but not by much. Given these realities, what can consumers do to protect themselves from inflation? The answers to this question lies in what consumer’s already practice, product and place substitution.
Within product categories, product substitution is the name of the game. Depending on relative price changes, we see consumers substituting one product for another, for example, pork instead of beef. Substitution exists in the service sector as well, DYI repairs instead of repairs that are contracted out. In other cases contract repairs may be more cost effective than product replacement, for example vehicle repair versus the purchase of a used vehicle.
In addition to product substitution, consumers can engage in venue substitution. Some retail outlets are less expensive than others. For example, in many cases, Walmart is less expensive than the local convenience store, and the Dollar Tree in many cases less expensive than even Walmart, and for the internet savvy, online purchasing, at times, is cheaper than buying in brick and mortar stores.
The bottom line to the inflation problem is that, in the long-run, it will subside. Inflation can only exist, in the long-run, with a continuous rise in wages to match any rise in prices, absent that inflation will die. In today’s economy, what we’re seeing is not a continuous wage price spiral, but external events that are affecting prices worldwide. Those political actors who blame the government are being disingenuous, and if elected, will pursue policies that are destructive to public welfare and the economy.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.