In his op-ed titled “Inflation is not a problem” (Sun, Nov. 30), Dr. Gary Latanich makes the best possible argument for the Biden Administration’s economic policies and attempts to minimize the impact of inflation on our daily lives.
Unfortunately, it is impossible to make a grocery store trip without noticing the effect of inflation on household budgets. Wage increases can trigger more price hikes and are unlikely to compensate for increased inflation. The middle class watch their savings being eroded by diminished purchasing power.
I was recently forced (at the worst possible time) to purchase a new vehicle due to owning a “American” car requiring a made in China part on indefinite back order. Just as the experts told us that there was no downside to reliance on distant supply chains, we are now advised that inflation is no worry.
My high school economics teacher used to describe the kind of stagflation that we were experiencing back in the 1970s as “too much money chasing too few goods.” That is exactly what is happening now with the supply chain crisis and, even if resolved sooner than anticipated, the inflation genie may not so willingly return to the bottle.
Our leaders in the U.S have taken a short-term approach to numerous problems. A long-term plan to transition from fossil fuels to renewable and nuclear energy (focused on market-based incentives) is reasonable, but too many government mandates will lead only to high utility bills, rising gas prices and a strong public backlash.
It is wrong to blame rising inflation solely on President Joe Biden, although his energy policies and massive social spending plan would worsen it. Approval of the infrastructure plan was many years overdue; however, the spending must be monitored carefully at all levels to minimize waste and fraud.
The Federal Reserve has been inflating stock market and housing values by keeping interest rates at miniscule levels. This practice punishes thrift and rewards risky speculation. We all like to see our homes and individual retirement accounts increase in value; however, it is best to have more gradual growth in value as opposed to unsustainable market bubbles.
The Fed must act responsibly and raise interest rates to curb inflation as well as encouraging savings and long-term investment. And our elected leaders need to practice some fiscal discipline to avoid a lot more economic pain and suffering in the future.
Clint Hatcher
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.