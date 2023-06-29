The concern about public safety, that JPD could lose up to 15 officers to the ASP, exposes the failure of the Mayor Harold Copenhaver administration and the Jonesboro City Council to prioritize the safety, health, and welfare of their constituents first.

This mayor sat "mute" from May to November 2021 while the "Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission" finagled the Jonesboro City Council to withhold a tax vote from the residents for "want" of a new 2% "Hamburger Tax." This tax vote was denied by the same electorate which had defeated 1% sales tax increases in 2019 ("Team Jonesboro") and 2015 ("Penny for Progress").