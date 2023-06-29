The concern about public safety, that JPD could lose up to 15 officers to the ASP, exposes the failure of the Mayor Harold Copenhaver administration and the Jonesboro City Council to prioritize the safety, health, and welfare of their constituents first.
This mayor sat "mute" from May to November 2021 while the "Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission" finagled the Jonesboro City Council to withhold a tax vote from the residents for "want" of a new 2% "Hamburger Tax." This tax vote was denied by the same electorate which had defeated 1% sales tax increases in 2019 ("Team Jonesboro") and 2015 ("Penny for Progress").
In each vote, public safety would have received a portion of the 1% tax increase, however, voters had lost trust in city government, which had a proven record of failing to practice good governance (see "property maintenance code" in 2015). That record continued with the doubled 2% tax, i.e., city government showing who's the boss of "eating"!
Remarkably, this government intends to address this cop crisis with some of the same tools used in the past, such as the Arkansas Municipal League (AML) and, since 2016, The Johansen Group. Taxpayers paid experts big bucks for a plan that was little used, soon became outdated, and since 2021 is worthless.
Review of this administration's record will expose endless spending on "wants," such as bike trails. "Arkansas Outside" ranks Jonesboro 7th of 9 medium-sized cities, with a score of "9" or "weak." Yet this government seeks $42,000,000 for trails throughout mosquito country. It's also dragging down Craighead County, Greene County, and Paragould taxpayers with us.
The city council's failure to get voter support for the "Hamburger Tax" proved it out of touch with constituents, more so since Governor SHS recently signed Act 190. It prohibits imposing an A&P tax without a vote of the people. Therefore, Jonesboro residents may be the last electorate to be screwed over by a city government that ignored it's own historical practice for tax votes, on behalf of a special interest A&P Commission, likely due to guidance from the AML.
Innovation, not samo samo cookie-cutter solutions, are needed for the cop crisis, an unlikely result from a government that sits on over $30,000,000 in reserves, while "eaters" choked down over $5,400,000 revenue in 2022 for want of a "Jonesboro Sports-Complex and Convention Center."
Spoiler alert: Jonesboro residents won't even own it.
