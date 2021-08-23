Thank you to the young man who helped me load the soil into my car at Walmart, to the young folks who slow down a little so they can hold the door open for me or just turn around to open it again, to the drive thru attendant who mentioned the senior discount, to the high school students who "took care of me" as I chaperoned their school trips a couple of years ago. Thanks to a fabulous generation of young folks who quietly show their caring every day.
First, you must understand anyone under 30 qualifies as young to me. As I try not to be condescending or judgmental or "back in my day" wise, they are accepting and considerate and respectful. Generalizing them as millennials or Gen Z or whatever the latest label happens to be, is really limiting them.
My experience with these folks demonstrates them to be kind, caring, brave and very intelligent. They have the world in the palms of their hands and know how to explore their worlds. They have been taught how to think. They help feed those in need, they clean up a park and try to fix the broken. They are loyal to their friends and to their world.
Thank you for all you do, for all you inspire, and for being who you are.
Donna Jones
Paragould
