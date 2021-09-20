Over the past year, teenagers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have chosen to serve their community by picking up litter. When it was first mentioned that Keep Jonesboro Beautiful had requested help picking up trash, these youth, ages 11-18, were eager to make a commitment to do their part.
This commitment has become an ongoing mini-mission for their church to take care of their corner of the world. These youth have a goal to make a positive difference in the lives of those around them. Kira Rich, age 16, shared, “It’s so nice to provide community service that helps the environment. When we’re done picking up litter, it feels like such an accomplishment and it really helps us bond as a youth group.”
Once you start picking up litter, your eyes are opened and you become more aware that litter is a big issue all over Jonesboro. Our youth were shocked at the number of cigarette butts people toss out their car windows. Cigarette butts are not biodegradable and must be picked up.
These young people are hoping that if they each do a small part in making the community around them a little better, their combined efforts will quickly pave the way to making broader changes and hopefully inspire other youth groups to do their part. They also believe that you grow closer to the Savior when you are performing Christ-like service to your fellow man.
Trish Rawlins,
Youth leader,
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
