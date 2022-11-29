Steve Brawner asked a very interesting question, that one might have thought he would have known the answer to, considering he is in the press.
He asked, “if we’re so smart, why aren’t we governor”?
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 7:54 am
Surely he had to actually mean something else, because the Democrat candidate, can wrap Ms. Sanders up in degrees and diplomas. Some from MIT. Ms. Sanders would have a hard time spelling MIT.
It does not take intelligence to be a politician. It takes money. That has been proven across the nation. You never hear about what the candidate is going to do for the people, but you get daily reports of how much money they have. And if you still don’t believe me, just try to get a bill passed limiting the amount of money one can spend on a campaign. It would not get one sponsor.
If intelligence were the golden standard, would we be where we are today?
Jim Taylor
Caraway
