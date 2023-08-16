I spent a little over 10 weeks interning at The Jonesboro Sun this summer, and it has been one of the most eye-opening and beneficial experiences in my life. I learned valuable skills that I plan to carry into my future career and school endeavors that are coming up in the next few months.

In the weeks leading up to my first day at The Sun, I was anxious and elated to get into the newsroom. One of the first things my professors taught me in journalism was to expect the unexpected. What I wasn’t expecting was to be sent on an assignment on my first day.

Hannah Rohrer of Pocahontas is a senior journalism major at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and recently completed a summer internship with The Sun.