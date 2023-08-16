I spent a little over 10 weeks interning at The Jonesboro Sun this summer, and it has been one of the most eye-opening and beneficial experiences in my life. I learned valuable skills that I plan to carry into my future career and school endeavors that are coming up in the next few months.
In the weeks leading up to my first day at The Sun, I was anxious and elated to get into the newsroom. One of the first things my professors taught me in journalism was to expect the unexpected. What I wasn’t expecting was to be sent on an assignment on my first day.
I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t entirely sure I had what it takes to excel in my new role because I was fresh to the newspaper environment. I’m currently a senior at the University of Central Arkansas, and in the spring I joined the Echo, our student-produced newspaper. One could definitely consider me a newbie.
My editor, Gretchen Hunt, took a leap of faith allowing me to intern with her at The Sun, and I’m thankful she did. She helped me grow as a writer with helpful feedback and extended me praise every time I was published.
I worked 20 hours a week for my internship and 20 to 25 hours a week at a small, local coffee shop. I was also enrolled in two summer classes, one being a statistics class that nearly kicked my butt. To say I had my plate full is an understatement.
Gretchen was great about working around my schedule and offering me assignments and events close to my home. She also allowed me to work on tasks remotely to save time without making the 50-minute commute to work from my house and get more things done.
Some of my favorite pieces I produced were the Poinsett County Farm Family of the Year story, the Sloan-Hendrix coaches story, which ran in The Times Dispatch, and the closing of Polar Freeze, which is actually the last thing I wrote for The Sun, other than this column.
The article about Polar Freeze closing their doors hit pretty close to home for me, and I’m honored I got to write about it. Growing up, I went there, and my family was sad to see the diner discontinue its services.
Having the opportunity to write about something near and dear to your heart doesn’t present itself often, so I’m really grateful I had the chance to do it. That’s one of the benefits I found from interning somewhere close to home versus staying in Conway near UCA for the summer, which I heavily considered doing.
There were some slow days and some hectically busy days, but I always had something interesting to cover, whether it was seniors signing to play college sports, an upcoming event somewhere in the area, or something simple like a local farmers market.
Interning at The Sun was a fantastic experience and has been one of the best and most productive summers of my adult life. I’m already sad to be leaving but appreciative of the memories and the time I spent with my fellow writers and co-workers.
I feel more confident as a writer and photographer after my internship, and I hope to be able to work with these wonderful people again someday.
Hannah Rohrer of Pocahontas is a senior journalism major at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and recently completed a summer internship with The Sun.
