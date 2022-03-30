In the middle of our yard, there is a weeping cherry tree. We call her the “Ginger Bear Tree.” During winter, when she is dormant, she’s not much to look at – a simple 7-foot trunk with a crown of scrawny, naked sprigs throwing themselves out in all directions.
Nestled comfortably in the nook of that crown rests a tiny round nest of dirt, twig, and twine; a summer home for the friendliest goldfinches I’ve ever met. At the bottom of her trunk, we tied a single red ribbon in memory of her namesake; our dearly loved family member, who passed away just two years ago.
In spring, the Ginger Bear Tree bursts into a brilliant flurry of flowers, pink and white all over. When the wind blows, her colors flash and blur with excitement – a sight reminiscent of what was once our dog’s most prominent and endearing feature: her puffy, fluffy, curly-q tail. We say, “See? Ginger Bear is shaking her pom-pom!” And we remember. “She was the best girl,” we tell each other.
A few feet away, there is an invisible line – a border between my neighbor’s yard and mine. On the other side of that border, parallel to our Ginger Bear Tree, there is a fresh mound of earth and clay, which marks the place where my neighbors’ dog was laid to rest just a few weeks ago.
I’d never seen my neighbors cry before that day. That’s not to say they never did, but that I never noticed if they had. Our houses are, after all, much closer than we are. All said, the relationship between our families is unremarkable.
We’ve engaged in the typical neighborly regimen of in-passing pleasantries, small favors, occasional disagreements, and even more occasional moments of sincere and meaningful self-disclosure. We knew that their dog had been sick for some time, just as they knew when our Ginger Bear was dying; we saw them lifting him onto the front porch, just as they saw us carrying our girl in and out of the house, when she could no longer do it herself.
But, it wasn’t until after our girl was gone and we were planting the Ginger Bear Tree that our neighbors learned about the other losses we’d suffered around that time: my mom, my partner’s mawmaw, a former student. Likewise, it wasn’t until I found myself kneeling on the cold ice next to one of the sweetest golden retrievers I’d ever met, helping his people wrap his still-warm body in towels and blankets, that I learned of other losses and hardships they’d recently suffered – a father passing, a mother’s illness worsening – all occurring within weeks of… this.
It is easier to focus on the differences between us than it is to see how much we all have in common. My neighbors attend church every Sunday; we do not. Based on a handful of brief exchanges over the years, it seems that our political ideologies are unlikely to ever align. I doubt they listen to hip-hop; I rather enjoy it. Religion, politics, art – these cultural boundaries tend to divide us, like invisible lines between your yard and mine.
Lines that encourage certain adversarial ways of being referred to by Wendat philosopher Kandiaronk in his debates with French military man Baron de Lahontan roughly 300 years ago as “mine and thine” mindsets. In their book “The Dawn of Everything,” Graeber and Wengrow describe how ancient societies were established and thrived throughout history by employing collaborative and egalitarian ways of being, rather than focusing self-promotion and individualism.
Even at multi-cultural mega-sites like Teotihuacan in Mexico or those built by Cucuteni-Trypillia peoples in Ukraine, evidence supports the reality that success was based largely on collectivist notions of mutual aid and care for one’s neighbor. These ancient ways of being are echoed today in places like the commune of Sainte-Engrace in France, where residents share the responsibility of feeding their neighbors in a clockwise direction, while providing end-of-life care collectively in a counter-clockwise direction. What archaeologists have discovered is that the real history of civilization is based more on friendliness and care than on fighting and competition.
The yard looks different these days, as well. There is a symmetry that didn’t exist before; a symmetry that tells the history of what happened to us here; a material representation of experiences which transcend the boundaries of “mine and thine.” My partner and I talked for years about installing a privacy fence along that invisible line; something to make the “mine and thine” more apparent – more real.
If we had, I could’ve been standing just a few feet away, completely unaware that my neighbor was hurting and needed help that day. Then, I might have missed the chance to provide care and comfort to some of the nicest humans I’ve ever met.
