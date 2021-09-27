A word of appreciation goes out to Jonesboro City Council members Chris Gibson, Brian Emison, Joe Hafner and Ann Williams for sound decision-making in blocking the resolution presented by council member Bobby Long entitled “Resolution supporting healthcare freedom and choice regarding vaccine mandates.”
This resolution comes at a time when new coronavirus cases in Craighead County were among the highest numbers in the state as reported in The Sun and hospitals and medical and nursing professionals are overextended.
Also, thanks to the health care workers who took time out of their busy schedules to attend the city council committee meeting when the resolution was presented and were prepared to speak against this detrimental action.
Passing such a resolution would be totally irresponsible and not in the best interest of public health and our citizens given the high rates of infection and deaths resulting from the COVID-19 virus.
John D. Hall
Jonesboro
