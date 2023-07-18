Why does Elon Musk have to be the center of everyone’s attention every day? Has he no hobbies? Is running an industrial empire less than a full-time job? Perhaps he’s just lonely. Perhaps social media is not filling the need for human companionship – as many a depressed adolescent can explain.

At times the richest man on the planet, Musk certainly has options. He’s already done remarkable things, such as supercharge the age of the electric vehicle and send rockets into space. Yet he chooses to pick public fights that offend his customers, while having negligible effect on public policy.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.