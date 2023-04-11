Ron DeSantis seems to be fading under the technicolor lunacy of Donald Trump. That’s a hard act to compete with, especially when the Florida governor’s act is a watercolor version. The assault on his state’s biggest private taxpayer and employer, meanwhile, is incomprehensive. The Walt Disney Co. isn’t a school librarian you can bully.

This is too bad. DeSantis would have a better shot at defeating Joe Biden in the next general election than would Donald Trump, as sophisticated conservatives know. The possibility that Trump might win another term, however dim, remains too much a threat.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.