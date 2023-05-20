Let’s imagine we’re part of an increasingly dysfunctional extended family led by our Uncle Sam. He’s leading us all into debt, and everyone knows it.

Should we keep the peace in hopes that someday things will be less dysfunctional and maybe we can address the problem then? Or should someone manufacture a crisis with a deadline in hopes that at least we’ll talk about it?

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.