Let’s imagine we’re part of an increasingly dysfunctional extended family led by our Uncle Sam. He’s leading us all into debt, and everyone knows it.
Should we keep the peace in hopes that someday things will be less dysfunctional and maybe we can address the problem then? Or should someone manufacture a crisis with a deadline in hopes that at least we’ll talk about it?
That’s what the country faces periodically with the debt ceiling.
The debt ceiling is a law that in theory limits how much the country can owe. Congress first created it in 1917 and then applied it to all government debt in 1949. Since the end of World War II, it’s been raised more than 100 times. It was last raised in late 2021 to $31.4 trillion.
As you’ve probably heard, the federal government reached that limit Jan. 19. The national debt technically has not increased between then and Thursday morning, when I am writing this column.
Unfortunately, Uncle Sam is still engaged in the same habits that got the family in trouble in the first place – spending more money than he earns.
How has the family stayed afloat? Basically, by playing credit card roulette. Since Jan. 19, the Treasury Department has been employing “extraordinary measures” so the government can keep paying its bills.
Unfortunately, the time for these games has just about run out. The “X date” when Uncle Sam would have to start tossing unpaid bills into the wastebasket was forecast to be sometime around June 1.
The experts say this would be disastrous. As long as anyone has been around, Uncle Sam has been the rock not only of the extended family but also the whole town. He’s been seen as one of the world’s most dependable investments – not flashy but safe. If people could count on anything, it’s been his full faith and credit.
If Uncle Sam stops paying his bills, trust would be lessened. The price of risk – interest rates – would rise for everyone.
Moody’s Analytics this year said a government default would reduce the gross domestic product by 4 percent and cost the economy 6 million jobs.
That’s just in America.
The whole town knows about Uncle Sam’s dysfunctional family, but they’ve still trusted him because of his history and because many of their families are even more dysfunctional. Also, he’s big and strong, and some townsfolk can be kind of mean – for example, the Putins. People are scared of them, and they should be.
Uncle Sam needs to be able to reassure everyone that he can get his act together. That’s why it was bad that President Biden this week cut short an overseas trip and cancelled meetings with Japan, Australia and India, as well as Papua New Guinea, because he might need to rush back and sign a deal to avert disaster once again. Those meetings were important because an untrustworthy neighbor with a very large family, Mr. China, is gaining a lot of influence in the town.
It’s possible that between my writing this and your reading this, Biden and congressional leaders will have signed a deal to raise the debt ceiling.
If they did, history shows we’ll be right back here again soon – maybe before the next presidential election, when the family really will not be getting along.
All of this leads to two questions. One, is the debt ceiling worth it? According to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, these periodic manufactured family crises have at times led to agreements that reduced deficits somewhat.
In other words, we’re flirting with disaster in order to go in debt a little more slowly. One could argue that’s better than doing nothing – unless someday the political system completely breaks down and the threat of a default becomes a reality.
The other question is, what are we really going to do about the problem? Whether or not the debt ceiling helps, it obviously isn’t fixing anything. Uncle Sam is still going in debt.
He needs an intervention – a mechanism backed by his family – that only lets him spend what he brings in. That might be a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution, or at least a law like Arkansas’ Revenue Stabilization Act, which seems to work pretty well.
In other words, he needs real, lasting answers, not another temporary crisis that calls attention to a problem it doesn’t solve.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
