JERUSALEM Our days may come to seventy years, or eighty, if our strength endures. (Psalm 90:10)

The modern state of Israel has reached the average length of days prescribed by the Psalmist for humans and yet the nation endures in years and with ever-increasing strength. This despite, or perhaps because of, the numerous attempts to eradicate it from the region and enemies who have tried without success to exterminate the Jewish people.

