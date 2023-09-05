According to the Federal Reserve, more than seven million, or 5 percent of households remain unbanked. Nearly 20 percent have bank accounts, but still rely on more costly financial services such as money orders, check-cashing services, and payday loans. For whatever the reason, one fourth of Americans do not benefit from our current payment system. For these reasons, and others, the Fed is considering creating a digital currency that would be available to the public.
A digital currency is a payment method which exists only in electronic form. Digital currencies allow for instantaneous transactions, and international transactions. The creation of a digital currency that’s available to the public would provide risk-free accounts from which consumers could make purchases and pay bills.
Digital accounts could have no minimum balance requirements, no fee structure, and with no credit or liquidity risk, a digital currency would be the safest form of money thus requiring no FDIC insurance. Digital accounts could come with restrictions on investment options and possibly not allowing digital accounts to be converted into paper currency.
The most compelling argument for a digital currency is that it could be used to help low-income families eligible for federal assistance and other families during a recession or a natural disaster. The pandemic stimulus checks were quickly distributed to families who had filed taxes electronically, for others there were significant delays.
Other social programs, which worked through commercial banks or state government, had serious distribution problems. In Arkansas, during the pandemic, the government’s emergency rental program designed to assist renters was able to expend less then 10 percent of the money allocated to the state, and the pandemic unemployment assistance and the PPP loan program all failed to reach a large number of unemployed workers and employees of small firms, problems that wouldn’t have existed if government agencies could make deposits directly to individual digital accounts.
If federal assistance was a function of the previous year’s pre-tax income, the existence of digital accounts could speed up the distribution of monies for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps). Earned Income Tax Credit monies could be distributed monthly which would aid families in terms of family budgeting, as would be a monthly refundable child tax credit.
One problem for an interest-bearing digital account is that it could drain funds from low-risk assets such as money market accounts and Treasury Bills, and reduce credit availability and raise credit costs to businesses and governments. These problems could be made less severe if the Fed paid no interest on digital accounts, or limited the size of digital accounts, although a better solution would be to restrict the investment of digital account balances to Treasury securities.
Another problem for those advocating for a digital currency is where to house the accounts. By law they can’t reside in a Federal Reserve Bank. They could reside in commercial banks, but that brings us back to the public trust issue. One suggestion that’s been proposed is to allow the Post Office to engage in postal banking.
At one time there was a proposal to allow the Post Office to offer savings accounts, but allowing them to offer digital currency accounts might be even more advantageous for the public if the Postal Service could, in addition to providing a no-cost payment system, also offer low interest credit cards, and preferential tax treatment on deposits from the government.
An added advantage of restricting the investment of digital account balances to Treasury securities is that interest on these securities could fund the Post Office’s banking operations and eliminate current Post Office budget deficits. This type of arrangement is not new, it’s the interest on Treasury securities that funds the Federal Reserve Bank system.
There are privacy concerns since the Post Office is a quasi governmental agency, the government would, with little effort, have knowledge of all financial transactions of individuals. This concern seems a little overblown for two reasons – first it’s easy for credit card transactions to be traced even though individuals are using privately issued credit cards, and what is more important, holding a digital currency account does not preclude anyone from also having financial accounts at any number of commercial banks.
The federal government has a multitude of entitlement programs designed to help low-income families, the problem in most cases are identifying and accessing these programs. A central bank digital currency tied to the previous years’ pre-tax income would go a long way to improving the welfare of the bottom 20 percent of income earners whose cash income on average is less than $14,000 per year.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
