According to the Federal Reserve, more than seven million, or 5 percent of households remain unbanked. Nearly 20 percent have bank accounts, but still rely on more costly financial services such as money orders, check-cashing services, and payday loans. For whatever the reason, one fourth of Americans do not benefit from our current payment system. For these reasons, and others, the Fed is considering creating a digital currency that would be available to the public.

A digital currency is a payment method which exists only in electronic form. Digital currencies allow for instantaneous transactions, and international transactions. The creation of a digital currency that’s available to the public would provide risk-free accounts from which consumers could make purchases and pay bills.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.