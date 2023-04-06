If Ron DeSantis had a Stormy Daniels problem, Donald Trump would probably have invited her to dinner. He’d have massaged the facts surrounding any possible indictment related to the hush-money payments. The cameras love a porn star, and Trump loves cameras. Trump would mock Ron DeSanctimonious with Stormy at his side.

But the Florida governor and apparent candidate for president went after the New York district attorney for allegedly persecuting his chief political rival. Could you imagine Donald Trump doing that?

