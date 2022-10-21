Is it fiscally responsible to assume cities will always waive rent on buildings local libraries use? Is it fiscally responsible to assume so-called "guaranteed funding" will remain available through wave after wave of spending cuts which conservative leaders always pursue? I don't think so.
Any organization which doesn't operate on a surplus must operate at a deficit until it cuts costs to break even. Unfortunately, in our economy there is no such thing as break even. We've all lived in "interesting" (read: uncertain) times my entire adult life. I'm constantly trying to build my savings for the future, so how can I be angry the library does the same? How can anyone, unless it's not actually about the money?
