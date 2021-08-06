"Those who fail to remember the past are condemned to repeat it." This wise saying has been around for a long time, and it is just as true today as it was when the first person said it.
Last year the American's lives were seriously compromised because of the COVID pandemic and everyone was hoping for a way to bring it under control. Health professionals worked relentlessly to develop a vaccine and eventually several companies were successful in developing one. The distribution and vaccination process started full scale in the spring.
Things looked promising but, in retrospect, it seems that we got overconfident and pulled the plug on the mitigation strategies a little too soon. It was similar to thinking a fire was completely put out, but the remaining embers reignited.
Across the country citizens threw their masks in the trash as though the pandemic was over and started back with all the activities that they had missed out on for the past year. I wonder how different the world would be today if Americans had responded the same way when scientists were developing vaccines for polio, small pox, rubella and others. It might have taken longer to bring those terrible diseases under control.
A few weeks ago North Carolina State's dream college baseball season came to an end in the College World Series because more than half of their players tested positive for COVID after they had advanced to the final four teams. The NCAA made them drop out just as they were preparing to play Vanderbilt for a spot in the finals.
Many people blamed the NCAA for making them drop out. When the NC State coach was asked if all his team had been vaccinated he said not all of them because it was their individual choice. So it seems that there was enough blame on all sides to go around. I can't imagine a university that knew they had a good team not taking all precautions ... just rolling the dice.
Unfortunately for NC State's players and fans the odds didn't work to their advantage and they lost a golden opportunity. I'm sure there were some bad feelings between the vaccinated and unvaccinated players.
In a few weeks school is going to start back up. I fear if we don't get this virus under control we are going to repeat what happened last year — only it could be worse since the new strains of the virus are more contagious and seem to be affecting children more. I don't think anyone in the local communities wants to miss out on football, basketball, volleyball or soccer seasons. But this might happen if the current trend continues.
If I were coaching today I would encourage all my athletes to get vaccinated so we don't have another school year of cancellations, postponements and forfeits. Many people are ignoring the current resurgence of COVID and they may wish they had taken the minimum action to stop it when they had a chance to do so.
It's simple ... just get vaccinated.
Bob Camp
Paragould
