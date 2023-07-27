Joe Biden’s supporters – and perhaps Biden himself – can’t understand why the presidential poll numbers on the economy aren’t better. Why is he getting so little credit for so much good news on inflation, wages, jobs and the recovery of American manufacturing? Donald Trump’s idea of a strong economy centered on the stock market, about which he tweeted obsessively. Biden’s focus is on Americans who aren’t already rich. And, by the way, stocks are also doing real well.

Americans in their prime years, ages 25 to 54, are flooding back into the job market. The share of them working or seeking jobs is the highest it’s been since 2002. Workers are the happiest they’ve been for decades, according to the Conference Board.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.