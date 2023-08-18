It’s women’s rights

Democratic Strategist James Carville coined the phrase: “It’s the economy, stupid”. Originally intended only for internal use with the 1992 presidential campaign, it quickly became part of the public domain. It was used to help Bill Clinton win the presidency. In the upcoming election cycle, “It’s the economy, stupid” will be replaced with “It’s women’s rights, stupid”. There are many reasons why. Republican politicians want to be in women’s bedroom. They want to throw back the sheets and see what they are doing and who they are doing it with and how they are managing contraception. Republican politicians want to be in the room when women get examined by their doctor. They want to stand between women and their doctor and examine the woman to see what she is doing in regard to her health care needs. Republican politicians want to be in the pharmacy where women get their meds and stand between the pharmacist and the woman. They want to tell the pharmacist which doctor prescribed FDA approved medications the woman can get. So if you are a woman and want Republicans in your bedroom, doctor’s office, or pharmacy just vote Republican. You’ll get what you want. And if you are a man with a wife or girlfriend or sister or aunt or mother, just vote Republican if you want politicians in their bedroom, doctor’s office, and pharmacy. Women deserve the same rights I have. The Biden economy: 13 million jobs created, 10 million job openings, 3.5 percent unemployment rate, stock market (DOW) up 15 percent under Biden, consumer spending at record levels, and $4 billion in monies made available to Arkansas to fix our dilapidated bridges and roads. The economy will play a role in the next election cycle, but women’s rights will play a greater role. After all, women make up more than half the voting population. Women are going to rise up and make their voices known the way they did in the years leading up to 1919. And if you are an Arkansas woman and don’t “know your role”, just ask any Republican politician and they will tell you what your role is and how you need to “stay in your lane.” Terry Dancer Jonesboro