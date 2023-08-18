It’s women’s rights
Democratic Strategist James Carville coined the phrase: “It’s the economy, stupid”. Originally intended only for internal use with the 1992 presidential campaign, it quickly became part of the public domain. It was used to help Bill Clinton win the presidency. In the upcoming election cycle, “It’s the economy, stupid” will be replaced with “It’s women’s rights, stupid”. There are many reasons why. Republican politicians want to be in women’s bedroom. They want to throw back the sheets and see what they are doing and who they are doing it with and how they are managing contraception. Republican politicians want to be in the room when women get examined by their doctor. They want to stand between women and their doctor and examine the woman to see what she is doing in regard to her health care needs. Republican politicians want to be in the pharmacy where women get their meds and stand between the pharmacist and the woman. They want to tell the pharmacist which doctor prescribed FDA approved medications the woman can get. So if you are a woman and want Republicans in your bedroom, doctor’s office, or pharmacy just vote Republican. You’ll get what you want. And if you are a man with a wife or girlfriend or sister or aunt or mother, just vote Republican if you want politicians in their bedroom, doctor’s office, and pharmacy. Women deserve the same rights I have. The Biden economy: 13 million jobs created, 10 million job openings, 3.5 percent unemployment rate, stock market (DOW) up 15 percent under Biden, consumer spending at record levels, and $4 billion in monies made available to Arkansas to fix our dilapidated bridges and roads. The economy will play a role in the next election cycle, but women’s rights will play a greater role. After all, women make up more than half the voting population. Women are going to rise up and make their voices known the way they did in the years leading up to 1919. And if you are an Arkansas woman and don’t “know your role”, just ask any Republican politician and they will tell you what your role is and how you need to “stay in your lane.” Terry Dancer Jonesboro
Upcoming anniversary
Like political surgeons, the mayor and city council of Jonesboro are preparing to celebrate, to wash their hands of responsibility, accountability and, perhaps, culpability for what has been called an “indoor sports-complex”, and, later, the “Jonesboro Sports-Complex and Convention Center.” August marks about two and one-half years into this Kabuki theater power play, as the powers-that-be prepare the ground for transferring funding, authority, etc., to “The Jonesboro Arkansas Public Facilities Board.” In doing so, this $50,000,000 – $65,000,000 operation slides beyond the reach of oversight by the residents ... through their elected representatives. This show’s curtain was raised in April 2021 with a flurry of back-to-back headlines atop The Jonesboro Sun. The headline, “Commission pushes ‘hamburger tax’” (April 28) was volleyed back by recently elected Mayor Copenhaver with, “Mayor: Hamburger tax talk premature” (April 29). When campaigning, then candidate Copenhaver had assured some elected officials and civic leaders that he would not support tax increases. This headline would be his sole expression on that promise. He sat mute until well after the city council withheld the tax vote from the residents – a first for a local tax vote – and then voted 11-1 to impose a first-ever 2 percent “Prepared Food Tax” on November 2, 2021. Now, over 20 months into collection (rounded to $5,200,000 in 2022, and already $3,100,000 through June 2023), no ground has been broken on the operation which, according to the vendor who conducted the scope-of-work, could open its doors in 2025 and could be revenue positive around 2028. While sheepishly guffawing about how slow is the progress, none of the powers-that-be seem concerned. Having collected over twice the estimated revenue in 2022 and on track for bigger booty in 2023, the laughing reply, “We have plenty of money” celebrated the coup in one A&PC meeting. What’s the anniversary? Two years ago, with a handful of city council members present and urging action on something “big,” the A&PC voted to forward the tax request to the city council. Today, all that’s left to do for the city’s legislators is to sever their link from the residents, by bestowing the civic body to the unelected board, and bet that busy voters will re-elect them ... they always have. Howard L. Weinstock Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.