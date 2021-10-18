This is my response to the lady who proclaimed that "Socialism has been a failure in every country where it has been tried."

I would assume by that reasoning she would love to be rid of any socialism that she might unknowingly be experiencing in in America.

Here is a list of some "socialistic programs" she needs to give up:

  • Guaranteed public education.
  • Public transportation.
  • Fire departments.
  • Police departments.
  • Public libraries.
  • Every branch of the U.S. military.
  • Roads and highways.
  • Social Security.
  • Medicare/Medicaid.
  • Public, not private, prisons and jails.
  • Public hospitals.
  • The Veterans Affairs Administration.
  • Public universities.
  • Public parks.
  • Public toilets.
  • Public drinking fountains.
  • Public parking.
  • Public everything!

And while I might seem to be proselytizing, too, here's one more thought.

I find it impossible impossible to see how anyone could support a malignant narcissistic sick liar such as Donald Trump.

John Foltz

Jonesboro