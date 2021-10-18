This is my response to the lady who proclaimed that "Socialism has been a failure in every country where it has been tried."
I would assume by that reasoning she would love to be rid of any socialism that she might unknowingly be experiencing in in America.
Here is a list of some "socialistic programs" she needs to give up:
- Guaranteed public education.
- Public transportation.
- Fire departments.
- Police departments.
- Public libraries.
- Every branch of the U.S. military.
- Roads and highways.
- Social Security.
- Medicare/Medicaid.
- Public, not private, prisons and jails.
- Public hospitals.
- The Veterans Affairs Administration.
- Public universities.
- Public parks.
- Public toilets.
- Public drinking fountains.
- Public parking.
- Public everything!
And while I might seem to be proselytizing, too, here's one more thought.
I find it impossible impossible to see how anyone could support a malignant narcissistic sick liar such as Donald Trump.
John Foltz
Jonesboro
