While browsing through my Bible recently, I came to a passage that, for some strange reason, made me think of Joe Biden and his Marxist Democrat Party. Now I realize that very few, if any, people would ever associate these Democrats with the Bible, but right there it was!
It was in the book of Genesis, and a story about Abraham, his nephew Lot, and the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. If you read this story beginning in Genesis chapter 13, you will find that Sodom and Gomorrah were very immoral, wicked, and evil cities that were destroyed by God because of their wickedness! These Democrats have given every indication that they would be very comfortable and happy to call Sodom and Gomorrah home, so much so that they are working very diligently for America to become the reincarnation of Sodom and Gomorrah. And because of their efforts, things appear to be moving very swiftly in that direction!
