Sen. Robert Johnson was once one of Arkansas’s most powerful politicians. In a time when the nation was pulling itself apart, Johnson became one of those men pulling hardest of all to bring Arkansas out of the Union, a move that led to the Civil War. As a result, his once-promising career was reduced to ashes.

Robert Ward Johnson was born in Kentucky in July 1814. His father, Judge Benjamin Johnson, was a wealthy planter. In fact, his family had a lot of powerful political connections. His uncle, Richard M. Johnson, was a hero of the War of 1812, a U.S. Senator, and eventually vice-president under President Martin Van Buren from 1837 to 1841. Two of his father’s other brothers were also prominent Kentucky congressmen.