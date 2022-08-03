Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.