Nothing in Jonesboro is any less beautiful than the right of way between Parker Road and Lawson Road.
It has been mowed one time this year. It will be 10 feet high at the intersection of South Culberhouse Road and Crestfield Drive before it is mowed again.
I have begged the mayor's office, the judge's office and city council members for five years to attend to this stretch that leads to Craighead Forest.
Someone please help!
Doug Bradley
Jonesboro
