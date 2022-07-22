With respect to the article about the Jonesboro Land Bank considering a historic site for a new African American Cultural Center, I am concerned. For reference, this property is south of an existing community center which already has a small African American museum.
As the executive director of a homeless resource center, I recognized something when I read the article. You know what we do not already have in Jonesboro? Adequate homeless shelter beds. Currently, we have an emergency shelter that has 20 beds. That shelter has one or two family rooms. I would like to take a moment to put that into perspective.
The last HUD Point In Time count which occurred in January 2022 found Jonesboro to have 344 homeless children in the Jonesboro schools. Everyone in Jonesboro should find that number very alarming! Three hundred forty-four of our children are not going to bed tonight in their own beds. Food insecurity is at a high in Jonesboro. And yet we only have two family rooms. Craighead county is the seventh largest county in the state, yet we are third from the bottom in the number of shelter beds.
Jonesboro can do better! Jonesboro should do better! Jonesboro needs to do better. The City could make a shelter a priority! The City should become disturbed about the number of homeless citizens and really step up to ensure that a supportive living facility (a shelter) becomes a reality. There has been a task force working on a shelter for 10 years and, sadly, we are no closer today than we were 10 years ago. I fail to understand why a city the size of Jonesboro still does not have more shelter beds.
While we all want to create a lovely community with parks, museums and other amenities, we need to be providing for all our citizens. Parks, shooting ranges and museums are fundamentally not necessary. Nice, but not necessary.
I fear as Jonesboro continues to grow, so will our homeless population. And as our homeless population grows, the need for resources will grow as well. A supportive living facility could really move people into very stable living with the tools to succeed at lasting shelter.
HUB Homeless Resource Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.