With respect to the article about the Jonesboro Land Bank considering a historic site for a new African American Cultural Center, I am concerned. For reference, this property is south of an existing community center which already has a small African American museum.

As the executive director of a homeless resource center, I recognized something when I read the article. You know what we do not already have in Jonesboro? Adequate homeless shelter beds. Currently, we have an emergency shelter that has 20 beds. That shelter has one or two family rooms. I would like to take a moment to put that into perspective.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.