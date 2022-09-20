The likelihood of children born illegitimately varies by mothers’ age, education, race and ethnicity. Births to unmarried U.S. women? 40.5% vs 15% worldwide, 70% for unmarried women over age 20; half of mothers’ first illegitimate births are by teenagers who have additional illegitimate children at older ages.

Most teen pregnancies are unintended, unwanted, yield negative outcomes for them, their children and society in general. Hardships of unintended pregnancies pose huge emotional, financial and societal burdens. Teenage mothers don’t finish school, have extra demands and fewer resources, live in poverty, suffer intense exhaustion and workplace burnout – 2.3 million women forced out of the workplace, risking isolation, by single-parent demands. Their children experience health and developmental problems.