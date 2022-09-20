The likelihood of children born illegitimately varies by mothers’ age, education, race and ethnicity. Births to unmarried U.S. women? 40.5% vs 15% worldwide, 70% for unmarried women over age 20; half of mothers’ first illegitimate births are by teenagers who have additional illegitimate children at older ages.
Most teen pregnancies are unintended, unwanted, yield negative outcomes for them, their children and society in general. Hardships of unintended pregnancies pose huge emotional, financial and societal burdens. Teenage mothers don’t finish school, have extra demands and fewer resources, live in poverty, suffer intense exhaustion and workplace burnout – 2.3 million women forced out of the workplace, risking isolation, by single-parent demands. Their children experience health and developmental problems.
40% of U.S. women become pregnant before age 20. 2021 U.S. births were 3,659,289, one every 42 seconds, 1,464,121 illegitimate (40%) one every 1¾ minutes, excludes 930,160 abortions, one every 2¾ minutes. Single-parenthood is a non-stop challenge, significantly increasing stress and pressures of daily life. Single motherhood, now the “norm” due primarily to illegitimacy, is a societal trend unheard-of decades ago.
U.S. has the world’s highest rate of single-parent children, 25% vs 7% worldwide. Single motherhood’s common; 80% of single-parent families are single mothers – 34% live in poverty, five times more than married couples, 28.9% below poverty level. 52.3% never married; 29.3% divorced; 14.7% separated, 3.7% widowed. Each race’s illegitimacy rate differs; the highest? 69.4%, lowest 11.7%.
Household size and relationships determine economic resources available. Today’s population has increased demand for welfare programs and social support. More older adults living alone require home health care workers and other personal assistance; same-sex households generally don’t have family members to care for them.
Perpetual welfare effectively guarantees a lifestyle of poverty; refusing work, recipients reach their lifetime potential with the first welfare receipts, the product of socialistic government, condoning illegal births, paying women to have illegitimate children to increase income, magnifying society’s problems! U.S. Labor Department report - July: two jobs available for every unemployed person, massive waste of human mind and manpower, financed by rapidly increasing U.S. debt and declining U.S. taxpayers, foretelling U.S. economic disaster, perhaps failure as a viable nation. Common sense says: "This cannot continue!” 83 Welfare Programs! – Largest U.S. Budget Item!
Mothers, grandmothers: talk to your children, grandchildren and friends. Single ladies: avoid lifetime hardship and poverty; just say “NO!”
