As Dan Aykroyd said on SNL years ago, "Just the Facts, Ma’am." Isn’t that what we all want when we’re making critical decisions? The vote to defund our libraries is a critical decision. We deserve the facts.
Supporters of defunding want you to believe they are just "trying to get you a tax cut in these trying economic times." That is not the truth.
Iris Stevens, chair of Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough, is quoted in The Arkansas Gazette saying, "There has been limited oversight of our library system." False. The library is required to have an audit at the end of each fiscal year. Both the budget and audit are then approved by the county. If her statement is true, then why have there been no complaints since voters passed the millage in 1994?
Stevens was quoted in The Sun saying that the vote will "bring it (millage) in line with other library systems." Also false. To compare millages, you divide millage by the population served. The national and state average expenditure is $41/person. If the decrease passes, we drop to $21/person — dropping us lower than Poinsett County- Trumann and Jackson County- Newport.
Many of the people supporting defunding have also attacked building bike paths as an infringement on personal freedom and tried to close the Arkansas Governor’s School in 1994. So, first bike paths, then education, now libraries... what’s next?
Facts matter! Remember: "Give a man an inch and he’ll take a mile." Vote against the millage decrease.
