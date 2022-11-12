When the crowing starts from the anti-library crowd about their incredible victory in costing people in our community their jobs, keep everything in perspective. 14,634 people decided for a county of approximately 110,000 people (only 57,684 — approximately — who are registered voters) that our library should be defunded.
I hope the average person who voted for undermining our library, costing some library staff their jobs, and making our county look like ignorant fools enjoy their extra $50 per year in tax savings. Good work, y'all!
