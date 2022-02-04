As of January 17, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) posted a state map showing that practically all school districts in Arkansas were coded purple with rates of 100-199 new COVID 19 infections or pink with rates of 200 or more infections for a 14-day period per 10,000 residents.
Only nine districts were in coded red equal to rates of 50-99 new infections. This was a new state record. Omicron is surging resulting in student and staff illnesses, absences and increases in remote learning. Furthermore, hospitals and staff are stressed to their limits.
While many have “COVID fatigue” this is no time to let our guard down and not exercise all methods of prevention including use of high-quality masks. The CDC notes more COVID 19 cases in areas without school masking requirements. Perhaps this is why the ACHI has recently called for masking requirements for all schools across Arkansas.
Of significant concern is the current low percentage of school districts that have mask requirements. Only 23.9% of our school districts had a full mask requirement while 16.3% had a partial mask requirement. Given the current surge of omicron, the 60% of school districts who do not have a mask requirement in place need to strongly consider implementing this requirement until the infection rates in their areas are at an acceptable level.
This valid method of prevention can only serve to better protect the health of our students, staff, and others from infection and help districts maintain effective in-class learning.
John Hall
Jonesboro
