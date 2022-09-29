Thanks to the Jonesboro Sun for its recent feature on the many landmarks and tourist attractions in Northeast Arkansas. The list was significant. Readers may not realize these and other fine features are within a short drive of Jonesboro. Truly, people come from all over the world to see where Hemingway wrote a classic, attend the annual Blues Festival and visit one of the last regal plantation homes. Many splendid attractions, both modern and historical, are here for our enjoyment. I have entertained out-of-state guests by taking them to the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum and the Cash Boyhood Home.
What people view along the way also counts in their perception and what they will remember. Unfortunately Arkansas is a heavily littered state and it hurts more than our reputation. It hurts tourism, lowers property values, stunts economic development and more. It’s important that our roadways provide a positive impression. We want people to visit and go home telling wonderful things about our state. Some states are better at communicating that they are in the business of tourism. Among them are Clean Colorado and Don’t Trash Tennessee.
