I'm submitting this on Tuesday, February 1, before the coming storm on Thursday. About a year ago, I wrote to thank City, Water, and Light (CWL), Entergy Arkansas and CentergyPoint Gas for each company's stellar performance through the Texas power outage that spread virally across state lines last February. I'm confident that each utility will outperform last year by not shutting down the industrial park this time around to manage the load.
Why? The people in countries throughout Europe who embraced "green renewable energy" are suffering this winter from poor heating services and many in America and in Northeast Arkansas are feeling the pinch from higher utility bills ... from last winter. By refusing to manage the load, CWL and the others can demonstrate the strengthening of the utility systems over the last year, the viability of our multiple energy sources and, perhaps, executives will slow the unnecessary spread of unreliable, yet "green," solar and wind.
Also, thanks to CWL for updating its online history after 2014. While the information is more vague than the history prior, I appreciate the update. Now, let's keep those coal fires burning ... I meant "home" fires.
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
