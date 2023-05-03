Some people afraid of gun restrictions have been referencing the Bible in social media posts again that announce: “Cain killed Abel with a rock, God did not confiscate all the rocks. God blamed Cain, not the rock. A rock in bad hands killed Abel. But a rock in good hands killed Goliath. It’s not about the rock.”
It’s about weapons with an effective range of 600 yards that can fire up to 45 bullets per minute traveling at twice the speed of sound. That’s what it’s about.
And just because God hasn’t “confiscated” semi-automatic weapons doesn’t mean God’s not “blaming” the people who allow them to be easily obtained, and regularly used for mass murder, while doing absolutely nothing about it, except to come up with moronic comparisons to rocks in the Bible.
Whoever originally posted that nonsense isn’t too familiar with the Bible anyway, because after checking 44 different Bible versions of Cain’s murder of Abel in Genesis 4:8 through BibleHub.com, I can’t find any mention of a rock. Not one.
According to some sources ancient Jewish writings in addition to the Torah state that Cain killed Abel with a stone, so maybe it happened that way, maybe it didn’t – but the Bible doesn’t go there.
Oh I’m sorry. Am I splitting hairs?
The point is it’s not really about the Bible at all, right? It’s about individual freedom and it’s about the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Some insist that “Arms” are “Arms” and the people have a right to keep and bear them, whether we’re talking about a high-power semi-automatic rifle or a muzzle loader like the ones around at the time of the Constitution’s ratification in 1791, which had a range of about 600 feet instead of yards. If you were fast you could fire maybe two rounds per minute. At least back then a bad guy with a gun could still get taken out by a good guy with a rock if he was quick about it.
It’s interesting that our country was over 230 years old before our Supreme Court, in 2008, declared – for the first time – that the Second Amendment guarantees the right of individuals to keep and bear arms, although some restrictions could be applied. That includes a return to the ban on some semi-automatic weapons like we had from 1994-2004. Even back then there was no “confiscation” of guns. People who had such weapons before the ban were able to keep them.
After what was commonly called the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which was part of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, several studies were commissioned to try to determine if it did any good. Some found firearm deaths went down a small amount during the ban, but also suggested the ban wasn’t around long enough to make much of a difference.
The bi-partisan Safer Communities Act signed into law last year by President Biden will hopefully help save lives like he suggested, by helping states do better background checks, helping to put crisis intervention programs and mental health programs in place, and to beef up security in schools.
But we still have to talk about the actual guns at some point, because the U.S. had more “active shooter” casualties in 2022 than it has had in four years prior to that according to an FBI report this week. That’s 50 incidents with 313 casualties including 100 people killed (not including the bad guys). There were more incidents in 2021 (61) but fewer casualties, and firearms are only going to get deadlier as time goes by. Avoiding those conversations by comparing Old Testament rocks to 21st Century firepower isn’t helping anyone.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.