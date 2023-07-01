Republican politicians want women to “know your role." Republican politicians believe women should cook, clean, have babies, and submit on demand. Some believe America was “great” when women could not vote.
Republicans think they know more about women’s health than doctors. They are practicing medicine without a license. They are taking steps to eliminate FDA approved prescription medications for women. They may come after your prescription meds one day.
Republicans wanted Roe overturned and women’s health rights turned over to state and local politicians. Since the Republican Court got this done, Republicans want a federal ban on women’s reproductive health care. They want politicians to stand between a woman and her doctor.
Republicans believe Jefferson was quite clear when he wrote “all men are created equal.” Women were like pieces of furniture and livestock when the founding fathers were writing the Declaration of Independence and our constitution. Some republicans want to return to this time.
So no matter what the election vote, from school board to President, if you are a woman and you want to see your rights continue to erode and lose access to FDA approved prescription meds, vote Republican and you will get your wish.
I have a wife, a daughter, two granddaughters, nieces, cousins, and friends who I think will put Republicans in their place. They will rise up and vote for women’s rights. And men who have wives, girlfriends, daughters, sisters, and mothers should seriously consider the Republican agenda against women.
Republicans think most women are too dumb to figure out they are losing their rights. I think Republicans are wrong and will pay the price at election time.
Short note on a different topic. Book banners are successfully getting the Bible banned from school libraries. Claim is the book is filled with incest, violence in the form of burning and drowning and beheading of children, the murder of innocent men, women and children to seize their lands and property, and outright pornography. Censorship remains alive and well.
