The current turmoil in the labor market is one of the few positive signs that our economic system is working in a way that will benefit working class people. If we’re being honest with ourselves, we’d have to admit that over the past few decades our economic system along with our political system has failed us in numerous ways.
We can’t seem to find a way to help with childcare for women, we won’t raise the minimum wage for workers, and we refuse to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for seniors. We promised families that the most recent tax cut will lead to $4,000 pay raises and that they would soon see a health care plan that was better than the Affordable Care Act, promises that were never kept.
Capitalism is a great economic system for producing output, but it’s a very poor system when it comes to the distribution of that output. The US, which has the largest GDP in the world, is the ninth worst in terms of income inequality among developed nations. China has the second largest economy in world, and the second worst distribution of income in the world.
This is why the recent events in the US labor market are a positive sign for our economy. Critics complain that the nation is facing a labor shortage, and while their claims may seem accurate, they are misleading in a very important way. What we’re facing is not an absolute shortage of workers, but a shortage of workers at today’s wage rates. Evidence that its wage rate concerns that are driving our labor markets can be seen from the most recent statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This past August 4.3 million people quit their jobs, this represents 2.9 percent of the labor force. These numbers represent an increase from the previous record set in April of 4.0 million. Job quits are quite common, economists call it frictional unemployment, and it’s not only considered the irreducible minimum below with unemployment cannot go, but it’s also viewed as quite desirable from an economic efficiency perspective. We want people to search for the job that is the best fit for their education, talents, and most important, their economic needs.
So who specifically are the quitters, is it a cross section of the labor force or are the quits more prevalent in certain industries. According to the Census Bureau, the two lowest paid sectors in the US economy are retail trade, and accommodation and food services. The average hourly rate in retail trade is $14.40 with accommodation and food services averaging even less, $10.10 per hour.
In checking the quit rate by industry we find that the two highest quit rates are in restaurants, bars and hotels, which is in the accommodation and food services sector and the retail trade sector, 6.8 percent and 4.7 percent respectively. Together these two sectors account for 38 percent of all job quits in the nation. By contrast, the manufacturing sector has an average wage rate of $29.38 with a quit rate of only 2.5 percent. Thus it seems clear that what we’re seeing in the labor market is the workers’ response to jobs with low pay, no benefits, and inconvenient hours.
We know that the economy is down five million jobs from its pre pandemic high, with there being 10.4 million job openings as of the end of August. So this surge in the quit rate should be successful in terms of raising the wages of job searchers, although the final answer to this question is unknown at this point, preliminary evidence from a September report by the ADP Research Institute found that most workers in the US were getting an average pay increase of a 5.8 percent by changing jobs.
The turmoil in the labor market is not confined to workers quitting and searching for new jobs. Nationwide, unions representing as many as 100,000 workers have walked out or are threatening to do so this month, citing rising corporate profits and a widening income gap.
Whether wage increases will cause the inflation rate to continue at its current level after the supply bottleneck problems are solved is unknown at this time. What we do know is that the inflation rate measures the average price increase across a wide range of goods and services, a range of goods and services that no consumer purchases.
Consumers on the other hand have the ability to alter what they purchase given the price changes they face. Thus, it is more likely than not that even in the face of inflation, workers who receive wage increases will have a higher real income and living standard than those who don’t.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., an emeritus professor of economics at Arkansas State University, can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.