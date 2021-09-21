I come from a generation that believed in the innate goodness of people and their motives. But I continue to ask myself what has happened that now gives me pause to trust our local, state and national leaders?
First and foremost, we have turned away from God and those founding Biblical principles that made us great and respected around the world.
Having said that, I am a realist and realize that we humans tend to put our trust in fallible local, state and national officials who are guided by power, greed and control.
There was a time in this country when leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties worked together for the common interests of the American people, their lives, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Why is that not the case in our present age? Why do we not trust our leaders.?
Aside from turning from God, hate fueled by self-serving special interests has defiled our nation. We, The People, which includes a wide range of perspectives, have a constitutional right to express ourselves. Regardless of our belief system, no one should be canceled by liberal press outlets or social media giants. We stood up once to the tyrant George III. We now need such bold leaders who put their lives and sacred honor above all else.
We see this tyranny on all levels of government. Locally, special interests have tried to impose higher taxes to fund millions of dollars of non-critical programs to the exclusion of first responders like fire and police. No wonder the average citizen is perplexed by such actions.
But Americans are thankfully now beginning to stand up against such tyranny, which includes not only political but health care issues as well. We have so called experts who say one thing, then contradict themselves in the next breath. Government mandates are wrong and totalitarian in nature. We are not the Soviet Union or China.
People are also standing up to local school boards across the nation where our children are being bombarded with racial and transgender policies that not only go against wholesome values but common sense as well. Since when does a child of grade school age need government to decide issues of sexuality and racial inequality? That's a parent's obligation.
The family unit is under attack, as is the sanctity of life. Hypocrisy seems to be running rampant. Abortion is OK, but refusing to take a COVID shot is not. Our bodies are at stake in both of these instances.
No wonder the average citizen has trust issues with leaders of city, state and national government. If we want an America that believes the people rule and not tyrannical leaders, then we need to stand up and take control at the ballot box by voting in candidates who believe in our national constitution. If not, then we can continue on our road to totalitarianism. Our Bill of Rights will be meaningless.
Dan Cook
Jonesboro
