A long time ago in Mississippi, some guys who inherited the task of organizing a local Mardi Gras celebration decided to postpone it because of inclement weather.
They wanted to just move the event, which included a parade, to the next weekend, which would have been after Fat Tuesday, so some of us had to explain to those people that they couldn’t do that. Even though these organizers identified as being Christian, they didn’t realize Ash Wednesday, and the beginning of the Lenten season, were tied to Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) – the day before Ash Wednesday – or that it had anything to do with Easter approaching. They found out differently through our protests, however, and the local celebration went on as originally scheduled, even if there was a little rain.
Given that different sources, including the World Christian Encyclopedia, and the Center for the Study of Global Christianity, report that there are anywhere from 30,000-45,000 different denominations of Christianity in the world – including some churches within denominations that are “independent” of that denomination – it’s understandable that there are some Christians that don’t know Mardi Gras is the big party before Lent, or that the Lenten season lasts the 40 days before Easter, and that it’s a time to reflect on the life of Jesus, his sacrifice and resurrection, and his 40 days spent in the desert before beginning his ministry. The point is the time to party had passed once Ash Wednesday arrived.
Having so many denominations also shows us that there’s A LOT of stuff Christians don’t know about each other and don’t agree with amongst themselves. It’s a good reason why people shouldn’t try to speak for ALL Christians once they announce that they are one. And even though some denominations frown upon the celebrations leading up to the Lenten season, it’s something that’s been happening since medieval times in Europe.
For nearly 320 years Mardi Gras has been celebrated in areas that would eventually be part of the United States. According to mardigrasneworleans.com, the explorer Jean Baptise Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville named a plot of ground south of today’s New Orleans, Pointe du Mardi Gras in 1699 just before the holiday. He also established Fort Louis de la Louisiane in 1702, which is in modern day Mobile, and in 1703, that city celebrated it’s first Mardi Gras.
In the U.S. celebrations continued and evolved with the establishment of krewes, parades, and balls. In 1875 the Mardi Gras Act even made Fat Tuesday a legal holiday in Louisiana, and “Laissez les bons temps rouler” meaning “let the good times roll” became a favorite phrase for it.
In March of 1859 Mark Twain was in New Orleans when he wrote a letter to his sister, Pamela Moffett, living in St. Louis: “It’s the beginning of Lent, and all good Catholics eat and drink freely of what they please, and, in fact, do what they please, in order that they may be the better able to keep sober and quiet during the coming fast. It has been said that a Scotchman has not seen the world until he has seen Edinburgh; and I think that I may say that an American has not seen the United States until he has seen Mardi-Gras in New Orleans.”
Today we can find Mardi Gras celebrations in most every state and country, and of course you don’t have to celebrate it if you’re Christian, or be Christian to celebrate it anyway. In fact, one Christian gentleman very proudly told me years ago that his church didn’t acknowledge Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, or Lent, so they didn’t care about churches that did. That’s the spirit! And thank goodness! I’d hate to have to party with people like that anyway.
